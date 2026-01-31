Leung leads Dayton against George Washington after 20-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces George Washington after Olivia Leung scored 20 points in Dayton's 75-71 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Flyers have gone 6-4 in home games. Dayton is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Revolutionaries are 4-6 against A-10 opponents. George Washington ranks fourth in the A-10 giving up 60.1 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Dayton's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game George Washington allows. George Washington averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Dayton allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nayo Lear is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Flyers. Leung is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabby Reynolds is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.3 points for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.