Letang scores in OT, Crosby nets 2 as Penguins beat Blue Jackets 4-3

It was Letang's 12th overtime goal, moving him into a tie with Erik Karlsson and Seth Jones for third-most by a defenseman in NHL history.

Bryan Rust also scored and Novak had two assists for the Penguins in their second straight win. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, becoming the first Columbus defenseman to record three different home goal streaks of at least three games. Sean Monahan and Brendan Gaunce also scored, and Greaves made 20 saves.

The Blue Jackets have gone to overtime in eight of their last 11 games. They are 4-2-5 in their last 11 overall.

Crosby tied it at 3 at 8:28 of the third period when he chased a loose puck off the boards that Novak sent into the zone and lifted it past Greaves. It was Crosby's 640th career goal, tying him with Dave Andreychuk for 15th place on the NHL list.

It also was the 109th career multigoal game for Pittsburgh's captain, tying Jarome Iginla for 20th. The only active player with more is Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin with 180.

Gaunce gave Columbus a 2-1 lead 3:51 on a short-handed goal. The Blue Jackets are one of nine teams to have two short-handed goals in November.

