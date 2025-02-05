L'Etang, Bennett lead Dayton past Davidson 69-63

Reed Bailey finished with 19 points, eight assists and three steals for the Wildcats (13-9, 3-6). Connor Kochera added 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Davidson. Bobby Durkin had 13 points and six rebounds.

Dayton went into the half leading Davidson 28-26. Santos scored nine points in the half. Bennett scored a team-high 11 points for Dayton in the second half, including their game-winner.

Up next for Dayton is a matchup Friday with VCU at home. Davidson hosts Richmond on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.