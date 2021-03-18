Les Wexner exits board, severs last ties to retail empire

“I am more confident than ever that we have very positive momentum as we approach the planned separation into two businesses," Wexner said in a statement. "Now is an ideal time for Abigail’s and my transition from the board.“

Wexner transformed one clothing store under The Limited moniker into a global empire that housed a number of labels such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Express, Lane Bryant and Victoria's Secret. But the company struggled in recent years, hurt by competitors' more inclusive strategies as well as increasing competition from online and discounters that offered better prices.

Then, Wexner's reputation took a beating after being tied up in a controversy over his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, his long-time money manager, who was accused of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then sexually abusing them at various locations.

The company said in February it intended to complete the separation of its Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works businesses by August.

