Lemmila leads No. 8 Ohio State against No. 20 Maryland after 23-point game

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Ohio State hosts No. 20 Maryland after Elsa Lemmila scored 23 points in Ohio State's 80-64 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Buckeyes are 13-1 in home games. Ohio State is 16-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Terrapins are 8-6 in conference matchups. Maryland has a 17-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ohio State makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Maryland averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Ohio State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Oluchi Okananwa is averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Terrapins. Yarden Garzon is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.