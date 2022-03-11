Lee has 1st hat trick as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 6-0

Bailey snapped a goal drought dating back to Jan. 18th when he slipped a puck between Korpisalo’s legs at 6:08 to give New York a 2-0 advantage. Kyle Palmieri won a battle along the boards and set up Bailey.

Lee wired a wrist shot from the slot with 6:11 remaining in the period as the Islanders’ captain took advantage after Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine turned the puck over in the neutral zone.

The Islanders capitalized on another Blue Jackets turnover when Jakub Voracek coughed up the puck while Columbus was on the power play. Pulock picked up the loose puck and set up Pageau for a one-timer with 2:16 remaining.

“We didn’t make them work for their goals and that’s frustrating,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said.

Lee completed the hat trick with two goals in the third period including a power-play goal with less than 2 seconds to go.

“He’s been outstanding for us,” Pageau said of Lee. “The way he leads the team, day in and day out and the way he comes in and work every day, whatever the result is, you know, you’re going to get 110%.”

Sorokin preserved the shutout with his second breakaway stop of the game in the second period when he denied Gustav Nyquist’s five-hole attempt at 3:53.

“We’ve been playing hard as of late, tonight we kind of let that slip,” Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said. “Kind of handed them that game. In the first we were down 1-0 but we were putting in some good minutes, playing the right way. The second period completely changed, next thing you know its 2-0, 3-0, 4-0 and at that point it’s too hard to come back.”

New York’s fourth line center Casey Cizikas was penalized four times.

Nelson opened the scoring when he dipsy-doodled his way to the slot and fired a wrist shot that trickled past Korpisalo at 10:32 of the first period. Shortly before Nelson notched his 22nd goal on a power play, Sorokin denied Boone Jenner on a short-handed breakaway. Dobson recorded his fourth power-play assist in the previous three games and extended his point streak to four games.

“Usually when you get those saves or to get those breaks, you’re able to turn into something successful,” New York coach Barry Trotz said. “We made the most of it.”

OFFENSE GOES MISSING

Blue Jackets are 10th in the NHL in goals scored but were shut out for the fifth time this season.

ISLANDERS INJURY WOES

Islanders forward Mathew Barzal missed his sixth straight game with a lower-body injury. However, the 24-year-old center did practice with the team for the first time since sustaining the injury on Feb. 26 against Los Angeles. ... Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara remains on injured reserve despite skating with the team at the previous two practices. The 44-year-old is expected to return to the lineup on Friday.

BACK-TO-BACK GRIND

The Islanders have one of the most condensed schedules remaining in the NHL with 28 games in 39 days. The demanding stretch is highlighted by eight sets of back-to-back games.

UP NEXT:

Islanders: Host Winnipeg on Friday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

Caption New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin makes a save against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 6-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee reacts after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Linesman Justin Johnson (57) tries to break up a fight between New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) scores a goal past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo gives up a goal to New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau celebrates with defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) after Pageau scored against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey, right, is congratulated by center Jean-Gabriel Pageau after scoring a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo reacts after giving up a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger