Le Moyne faces Akron

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Le Moyne square off at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Dolphins are 1-10 in non-conference play. Le Moyne ranks sixth in the NEC with 11.4 assists per game led by Eli Clark averaging 2.8.

The Zips have a 2-9 record in non-conference games. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

Le Moyne scores 49.8 points per game, 25.3 fewer points than the 75.1 Akron allows. Akron's 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (48.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is shooting 35.1% and averaging 9.1 points for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ni'Rah Clark is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Zips. Izzy Callaway is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 1-9, averaging 49.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Zips: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.