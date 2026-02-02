Lawson and Eastern Michigan host Akron

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Akron after Gregory Lawson II scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan's 70-67 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Eagles are 6-3 on their home court. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mohammad Habhab averaging 6.2.

The Zips have gone 9-1 against MAC opponents. Akron has an 18-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Michigan's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Eastern Michigan allows.

The Eagles and Zips meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habhab is averaging 14.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Addison Patterson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Amani Lyles is averaging 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 86.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.