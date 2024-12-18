Lawrence leads Coppin State against Kent State after 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on Kent State after Laila Lawrence scored 21 points in Coppin State's 64-61 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. Coppin State has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Flashes have gone 1-2 away from home. Kent State ranks second in the MAC shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Coppin State's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Coppin State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Gray is averaging 5.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles.

Jenna Batsch is averaging 14.2 points and four assists for the Golden Flashes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.