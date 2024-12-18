Lawrence leads Coppin State against Kent State after 21-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-4) at Coppin State Eagles (7-5)
Baltimore; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on Kent State after Laila Lawrence scored 21 points in Coppin State's 64-61 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries.
The Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. Coppin State has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Golden Flashes have gone 1-2 away from home. Kent State ranks second in the MAC shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.
Coppin State's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Coppin State gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Gray is averaging 5.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles.
Jenna Batsch is averaging 14.2 points and four assists for the Golden Flashes.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.