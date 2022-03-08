Lawmakers rush to extend overseas absentee ballots deadline

County election officials have raised serious questions about their ability to carry out a successful primary election on May 3, citing the already tight timeline due to the still-unresolved redrawing of state legislative maps.

State law already allows a 10-day window after a primary election for the arrival of ballots cast by Ohio overseas voters, typically those serving in the military. The state Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved emergency legislation adding an additional 10 days. The House is expected to approve the measure Wednesday.