LaVine and the Bulls host the Cavaliers

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 28.2 points per game, and is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Thaddeus Young is averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 58.7% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 24 points and collecting 2.8 rebounds. Darius Garland is averaging 5.3 assists and 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, six steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 47.4% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: day to day (shoulder), Devon Dotson: out (not with team), Garrett Temple: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (abdominal/appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.