Lavelle, Morgan shine as US women rout Paraguay again, 8-0

Carli Lloyd, who has two games left before she retires, entered in the 61st minute and scored her 134th career goal.

Lloyd was coming off a five-goal performance on Thursday that moved her into third on the career list.

Macario added her second goal of the match off a volley in the 82nd minute.

Lavelle was playing in Cincinnati for the second time as a member of the national team, but it was her first appearance in TQL Stadium, the new home of Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati.

She has 16 goals and 12 assists in 64 appearances for the U.S.

Lavelle left the field to a loud ovation in the 70th minute when she was subbed off for Kristie Mewis.

Morgan's third goal was her finest of the night, a right-footed back-heel off a cross from Smith to make it 6-0 in the 53rd minute.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski was without Christen Press, who is taking time off to focus on her mental health. Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis and Megan Rapinoe missed the game with injuries.

The absences presented few problems against Paraguay, which also lost 7-0 to Japan in April in its only other scheduled match after three games against Colombia were canceled because of COVID-19.

The United States is in the midst of a four-game stretch following a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team is scheduled to host South Korea twice next month before a possible trip to Australia in November.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption United States midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) controls the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Paraguay, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption United States midfielder Catarina Macario, right, passes the ball against Paraguay defender Tania Riso (5) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption United States forward Sophia Smith (27) scores a goal on a kick during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Paraguay, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption United States midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) leaps over United States defender Abby Dahlkemper (2) as she plays the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster