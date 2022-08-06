Lauer works 7, Tellez and Taylor homer as Brewers top Reds

NO REGRETS

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns and principal owner Mark Attanasio stood by the decision to trade Hader.

“Cost-cutting had absolutely nothing to do with this,” Attanasio said. “Every player that was available, we had the resources to pick up — not just for the balance of (this) season but for (any remaining) seasons on their contract.”

Stearns noted the Brewers' payroll went up after he picked up reliever Trevor Rosenthal, and he was in talks about other deals.

“We were engaged with a number of players the day before the deadline and the day of the deadline that had we been able to pull off a deal, our payroll would have gone up even further,” Stearns said. “Ultimately, we didn’t make those deals because I made a decision that the talent asked was too high.”

CHAMPS HONORED

The 40th anniversary of the Brewers' only World Series title in 1982 was commemorated during a pregame ceremony. Hall of Famers Paul Molitor, Robin Yount and Rollie Fingers were in attendance.

“They’re just a unique bunch of guys, as a fan you form a bond with one of them, they’re your favorite," manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what makes it last. They were a great baseball team, too, for a number of years.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, and reliever Ryan Hendrix was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. ... RHP Jeff Hoffman (right forearm) was slated to throw a bullpen session Friday and could return to the team as early as next week. ... RHP Art Warren (right flexor strain) is expected to start a minor-league rehab assignment sometime in the next few days.

Brewers: Counsell said it’s too early to determine the severity of C Omar Narvaez’s strained quad.

UP NEXT

Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby (2-9, 4.13 ERA) faces Cincinnati lefty Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.23) on Saturday night.

___

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) is congratulated by Hunter Renfroe (12) and Luis Urias (2) after hitting a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Cincinnati Reds' Robert Dugger reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)