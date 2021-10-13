Latest Ohio Republican anti-vaccine bill could be dead

Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, has already signaled his disapproval of any bill regulating how private businesses can run their companies, further casting doubt on the legislation's future.

The bill is one of several anti-mandate measures being considered by legislatures nationwide. GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers.

The Ohio legislation's exemptions would also be available for employees and students at Ohio’s public and private schools, colleges and universities. Governments would be prevented from requiring proof of vaccination to enter locally or state-owned public facilities, which would include publicly funded sports stadiums.

A change proposed to the bill Wednesday would end or “sunset” those exemptions by Sept. 30, 2025, said Rep. Rick Carfagna, a Delaware Republican and bill co-sponsor.

“I think it's the most sensible balance between honoring someone's individual medical freedom while allowing the employer and the school to provide for public safety and public health,” Carfagna said Wednesday, minutes before Cupp stopped the bill.

The legislation does not prevent private businesses from requiring vaccination proof. In addition, employees of children’s hospitals and employees who work on hospital intensive care or critical care units would not be eligible for the exemptions to receiving the vaccine.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.