Last-place Jackets beat struggling West-leading Stars 4-1

Ty Dellandrea scored the only Dallas goal unassisted, but the overturned goals were the story for the frustrated Stars, who haven't scored more than twice in any of the seven losses on their worst skid of the season.

The first was an offsides call against Roope Hintz when he was going to the bench as Jason Robertson waited for a pass at the blue line. Robertson, the Stars' scoring leader, also appeared close to skating in ahead of the puck before beating Korpisalo one-on-one.

After the Stars got the tying tally wiped out by that challenge, rookie Wyatt Johnston's apparent go-ahead goal was erased when Jamie Benn's skate clipped Korpisalo just as Johnston was shooting.

Foudy put the Blue Jackets in front late in the first period when he slid a loose puck past Scott Wedgewood after Jack Roslovic lost control trying to get off a shot.

Less than two minutes after Robertson's goal was disallowed, Dellandrea stole the puck from Kent Johnson in the Columbus zone and beat Korpisalo to the near post.

Dellandrea's goal tied it thanks to Wedgewood's save in open ice on a shot from Boqvist barely 10 seconds after the first successful Columbus challenge. Wedgewood had 33 stops.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Arizona to finish a back-to-back Sunday night.

Stars: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP