Larsen gets first NHL head-coaching job with Blue Jackets

Larsen quickly became the top choice to succeed John Tortorella, the Stanley Cup-winning coach who parted ways with the Blue Jackets with his contract expiring. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Larsen was one of the first candidates interviewed for the job and others couldn’t surpass the “Lars Bar” set by the 43-year-old homegrown coach.

“It makes me very proud to promote Brad to our head coach because he’s earned it,” Kekalainen said. “It’s going to be a fresh, new voice for us.”

At the very least it’s a fresh perspective from a coach who worked under Tortorella and Todd Richards since 2014 and before that coached the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Springfield, Massachusetts. Larsen understands the questions about how an organizational mainstay can be a new voice but insists he’ll show that in his coaching.

Whereas Tortorella was gruff, often short and sometimes unfiltered, Larsen said he’s firm but fair and believes in accountability and honesty, much like his old boss.

“I’m my own man,” Larsen said. “I probably will handle things differently than Torts just because that’s who I am and not because he was wrong and I was right, but that’s who I am.”

Which is why Kekalainen and returning Blue Jackets President John Davidson picked Larsen over more experienced coaches, including Rick Tocchet and Gerard Gallant. After last season went off the rails and Columbus finished in last place, picking a coach is another step in a crucial offseason with the organization betting big on Larsen being the best fit.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us, but it’s exciting,” Davidson said. “We’ve now made this choice. We feel it’s a very strong choice. The communication skills from Brad are exceptional, his love of the Blue Jackets and Columbus are way up the ladder. There was a lot of very positive things.”

One negative thing could be a potential trade of franchise cornerstone defenseman Seth Jones, who is one year away from being a free agent and has reportedly said he won’t re-sign with Columbus. Larsen may not be able to change Jones’ mind but plans to reach out sooner than later.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Jonesy -- his game, him as a person,” Larsen said. “He checks a lot of the boxes. We’ll see what transpires there.”

Columbus Blue Jackets new head coach Brad Larsen speaks during an NHL hockey press conference on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Columbus Blue Jacket general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, left, new head coach Brad Larsen, center, and John Davidson, president of hockey operations, pose following an NHL hockey press conference on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel