Lankinen makes 39 saves, Predators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

He had to be particularly sharp during a penalty kill midway through the second. With former Blue Jacket Matt Duchene in the penalty box, Columbus put seven shots on Lankinen, including three off the stick of Patrik Laine.

Glass scored the game’s first goal at 5:42 of the second period.

Trenin doubled the Nashville lead with 3:05 left in the second after Roman Josi carried the puck behind the net and found Trenin in the right circle.

Nyquist spoiled Lankinen’s shutout bid at 9:01 of the third just after a Columbus power play expired.

WHAT’S NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Anaheim on Thursday night.

Predators: At St. Louis on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Mark Zaleski Credit: Mark Zaleski

