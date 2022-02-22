Landry tells Browns he wants to stay, but "ball" with team

Landry's production slipped in 2021, when he dealt with a left knee sprain suffered in Week 2 against Houston. During a season with more turmoil centered on Landry's friend and former college teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., he finished with a career-low 52 catches — 50 below his high — for 570 yards and scored two touchdowns in 12 games.

The 29-year-old said there were other injuries as well.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise,” Landry tweeted. “Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.

“Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted. ... I GAVE EVERYTHING!!!! EVERYTHING.”

After Beckham forced his way out of Cleveland in November, Landry didn't speak with reporters for the rest of the season. His only interview came at a holiday food drive he hosted.

"My media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games,” Landry explained.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL