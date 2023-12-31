Lampman scores 26 as Oakland beats Youngstown State 88-81

Led by Blake Lampman's 26 points, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 88-81
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Blake Lampman scored 26 points as Oakland beat Youngstown State 88-81 on Sunday.

Lampman added five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-8, Horizon League). Chris Conway scored 18 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Trey Townsend was 4 of 7 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Ziggy Reid led the Penguins (10-4, ) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds. Youngstown State also got 16 points from Brett Thompson. EJ Farmer also had 14 points. The loss snapped the Penguins' seven-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

