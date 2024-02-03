Lampman puts up 26 in Oakland's 83-71 win over Cleveland State

Led by Blake Lampman's 26 points, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 83-71 on Saturday
news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
X

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Blake Lampman scored 26 points as Oakland beat Cleveland State 83-71 on Saturday.

Lampman added five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Jack Gohlke shot 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Tristan Enaruna led the Vikings (14-10, 7-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Cleveland State also got 14 points from Tevin Smith. Dylan Arnett also had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Local woman knew early funeral home work was right choice for her
2
Mermaids return, ‘Shark Summer’ grows as Newport Aquarium marks 25th...
3
Clark State awarded $720K to help with workforce development education...
4
Former News-Sun publisher who also served on civic groups dies
5
Springfield firefighters work to save house in Friday blaze
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top