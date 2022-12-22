Lakhin scores 18; Cincinnati knocks off Detroit Mercy 72-54

Antoine Davis scored 17 points for Detroit Mercy, and the Horizon League all-time scoring leader is now 619 points away from Pete Maravich’s NCAA record 3,667. Davis entered the game leading the nation in scoring at 24.8 points per game. He is also just the second player in NCAA history with 3,000 points and 500 assists.

Lakhin also contributed 15 rebounds and three steals for the Bearcats (9-4). Landers Nolley II added 11 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 6 from distance), and he also had nine rebounds. Mika Adams-Woods was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.