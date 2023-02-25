X
Lairy scores 26, Miami (OH) knocks off Ohio 85-68

Led by Mekhi Lairy's 26 points, the Miami (OH) RedHawks defeated the Ohio Bobcats 85-68 on Saturday

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 26 points in Miami (OH)'s 85-68 win against Ohio on Saturday.

Lairy was 9 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the RedHawks (11-18, 5-11 Mid-American Conference). Morgan Safford scored 24 points and added five rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux recorded 13 points and went 6 of 9 from the field.

Dwight Wilson led the Bobcats (17-12, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jaylin Hunter added 19 points and two steals for Ohio. In addition, Miles Brown finished with nine points and two steals. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

