Lairy lifts Miami (Ohio) past Bowling Green 94-78

news
34 minutes ago
Mekhi Lairy had 24 points as Miami (Ohio) got past Bowling Green 94-78

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 24 points as Miami (Ohio) got past Bowling Green 94-78 on Saturday.

Dae Dae Grant had 19 points and nine rebounds for Miami (Ohio) (11-13, 5-8 Mid-American Conference). Dalonte Brown added 14 points. Precious Ayah had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Myron Gordon had 20 points for the Falcons (12-13, 5-9). Trey Diggs added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Chandler Turner had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Daeqwon Plowden, who led the Falcons in scoring coming into the contest with 17 points per game, had eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

