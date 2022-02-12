Laine scores with :07 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1

St. Louis, 46, was facing the team he’d previously worked for as a special teams consultant in 2018-19.

Columbus got going early. Ben Chiarot’s clearance attempt deflected off Laine and onto Bjorkstrand’s stick. The Dane skated towards the slot, bounced the puck off of Alexander Romanov and beat Montembeault with the fourth shot of the game.

After a scoreless second period, Caufield took advantage of a defensive mistake to score in a second consecutive game.

Vladislav Gavrikov gave the puck away to Chiarot along the boards. The defenseman found Caufield in the high slot who shocked Merzlikins.

NOTES: The Canadiens acquired G Andrew Hammond from Minnesota and sent F Brandon Baddock to the Wild. Hammond has a 6-2-3 record with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League this season, posting a 2.44 goals-against average with a .908 save percentage.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Dallas Sunday.

Canadiens: Host Buffalo Sunday.

Caption Montreal Canadiens' Rem Pitlick moves in on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Graham Hughes

Caption Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis talks with player Nick Suzuki (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Graham Hughes

Caption Montreal Canadiens' Rem Pitlick (32) moves in on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins as Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov (44) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Graham Hughes

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Graham Hughes

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) slides in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault as Canadiens' Brett Kulak (77) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Graham Hughes

Caption Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault reacts after Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Graham Hughes