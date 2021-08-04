LA Story: Vela, Chicharito highlight MLS All-Star roster

Also selected was Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, who scored the winning goal for the United States in the Gold Cup final against Mexico.

Hernandez, in his second season with the LA Galaxy, has 10 goals and is tied for second in the league with New England’s Gustavo Bou, also an All-Star.

Cowell and 22-year-old New England winger Tajon Buchanan were the two selections made by Garber.

Twenty-four of the 28 players selected are first-time All-Stars with Vela, Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman, Orlando City winger Nani and LAFC forward Diego Rossi repeat selections.

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner (New England Revolution); Pedro Gallese (Orlando City).

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy); Jesús Murillo (LAFC); Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders); Miles Robinson (Atlanta United); Alex Roldan (Seattle Sounders); James Sands (NYCFC); Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union); Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Seattle Sounders); Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Eduard Atuesta (LAFC); Carles Gil (New England Revolution); Damir Kreilach (Real Salt Lake); João Paulo (Seattle Sounders); Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United); Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders); Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew).

Forwards/wingers: Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution); Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution); Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes); Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy); Nani (Orlando City); Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas); Diego Rossi (LAFC); Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders); Daniel Salloi (Sporting Kansas City); Carlos Vela (LAFC).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports