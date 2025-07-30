Kyle Manzardo's second career 2-homer game powers Guardians to 10-4 win over Rockies

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) congratulates Kyle Manzardo after his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) congratulates Kyle Manzardo after his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Manzardo had his second career two-homer game and drove in three runs, Brayan Rocchio hit a two-run triple, and the Cleveland Guardians rolled to a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Manzardo hit a two-run shot off Rockies starter Tanner Gordon (2-3) in the third inning and a solo homer against Jimmy Herget in the sixth. His other two-homer game occurred last Sept. 1 against Pittsburgh.

Gabriel Arias added a two-run single and José Ramírez and Bo Naylor scored two runs apiece for the Guardians, who are 3 1/2 games out of the final American League wild-card spot with Thursday's trade deadline looming.

Logan Allen (7-9) worked seven innings and allowed two runs on homers by Jordan Beck and Michael Toglia. The left-hander threw a career-high 113 pitches and matched his longest outing, winning for the second time in his last seven decisions.

Cleveland built 7-0 and 10-1 leads, tying its season-best with 15 hits. Manzardo posted three and Nolan Jones, Daniel Schneemann, Ramírez and Rocchio each had two.

Colorado's Warming Bernabel went 2 for 4 with a double and is batting .400 with two homers and three RBIs over his first four major league games. Kyle Farmer had a solo home run.

Key moment

Gordon fell off the mound on an aborted pitch in the second when his plant foot slipped on the dirt for a balk. David Fry advanced to second then scored when left fielder Beck mishandled Rocchio’s single, giving Cleveland an unearned run.

Key stat

The Guardians have won 13 of their last 19 games, a surge that began immediately after they lost a season-high 10 straight from June 26 through July 6.

Up next

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (2-10, 5.24 ERA), who allowed four solo homers in his last start July 25 at Baltimore, pitches the series finale on Wednesday. LHP Kolby Allard (2-1, 2.83) is scheduled to start for the Guardians.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan signals to Daniel Schneemann not to slide after scoring on an RBI single by Gabriel Arias off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies' Kyle Farmer, rear, forces Cleveland Guardians' Nolan Jones (22) out at second base and throws to first to complete a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon delivers as Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann steals second base in the background during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen delivers against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

