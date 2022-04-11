Kwan leads Guardians against the Royals following 5-hit performance

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Royals pitching staff averaged 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.9 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Guardians slugged .407 as a team last season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.