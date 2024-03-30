Kwan homers, Guardians get 15 hits and rout A's 12-3 before crowd of just 5,425

Cleveland's Stephen Vogt tied Al Lopez in 1951 as the only managers to start their Cleveland careers 3-0. Oakland dropped to 0-3 for the second time in 28 years.

The A's, who have announced plans to move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season, have drawn 22,784 in their first three home games for an average of 7,595.

Cleveland trailed 3-2 before scoring three runs in the fourth, two each in the fifth and sixth, and then one in the sixth to burst ahead 8-3.

Nick Sandlin (1-0) struck out two in a hitless fifth in relief of Tanner Bibee, who allowed three runs, six hits in four innings. Bibee matched his career high with five walks.

JP Sears (0-1) gave up five runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Sears went 5-14 last year as the A's finished a major league-worst 50-112.

Gabriel Arias hit a tying single and Austin Hedges followed with a sacrifice fly in the go-ahead fourth.

A throwing error by Oakland shortstop Nick Allen led to a pair of unearned runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively and RHP Xzavion Curry, both on the 15-day IL with a viral illness, threw bullpen sessions on Friday and are expected to go on a rehab assignment soon. ... LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger inflammation) and RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow inflammation) are improving and will throw bullpens soon.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.80 ERA in 2023) faces A’s RHP Paul Blackburn (4-7, 4.83 ERA in 2023) on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP