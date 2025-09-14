Kurtz hits 493-foot grand slam, longest MLB homer this season, as Athletics beat Reds 11-5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nick Kurtz launched a 493-foot grand slam — the longest home run in the majors this season — and the Athletics hammered Hunter Greene early in an 11-5 victory Saturday night over the Cincinnati Reds.

Brent Rooker also went deep and rookie Carlos Cortes hit a two-run shot for his third homer in two games as the Athletics handed Cincinnati another costly loss. Jacob Wilson provided a pair of RBI doubles.