Kunkel's 8 treys carries Xavier over Norfolk State 88-48

Kunkel shot 9 for 12 from the floor, including career-best 8 of 10 on 3-pointers. Johnson was 4-of-8 from distance and the Musketeers made 14 of 31 3-pointers. Kunkel's eight 3s are the most by a Musketeer since the 2018 season.

Colby Jones had 10 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and three blocks for Xavier (4-0). Dwon Odom added six assists.