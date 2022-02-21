Kukan scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Sabres 7-3

Columbus looked to go up 4-2 less than a minute later but Laine’s goal was waived off for offsides. Werenski, however, got that goal back at 8:16 off a perfect feed from Oliver Bjorkstrand that made it 4-2.

Gaunce’s breakaway off a perfect feed from Laine at 17:43 of the second period put Columbus ahead 5-2 but Buffalo pulled within two goals with 32 seconds left in the second after Okposo poked the puck through a scrum in front of the crease.

Nyquist scored an empty-netter with 36 seconds remaining, and Danforth made it 7-3 with 4 seconds left in his first game back since suffering a knee sprain Dec. 30.

Kukan put Columbus on the board at 4:47 of the first, burying the second rebound given up by Anderson after a barrage of Blue Jackets shots for his second goal of the season and first since Jan. 4.

Pysyk pulled Buffalo even with 4:55 left in the first with just the Sabres’ second shot of the game, for his first goal since Dec. 16.

Buffalo went up 2-1 with Thompson’s shot from the left circle with 2:26 remaining in the period, tying him for the team lead with 20 goals.

That lead lasted just 10 seconds as Jenner buried a rebound of Jakub Voracek's shot to pull Columbus even with his team-leading 21st goal of the season.

The Blue Jackets have come from behind in 15 of their 25 wins, including five of their last seven victories.

NEXT UP

Sabres: At Montreal on Wednesday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist, right, chases the puck in front of Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, left, controls the puck ion front of Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dean Kukan, right, reaches for the puck in front of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson, right, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo, right, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek, right, controls the puck in front of Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)