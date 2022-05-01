Kuhl's strong outing keys Rockies 4-3 win over Reds

REDS MOVE
OF Aristides Aquino was designated for assignment to make roster room for Overton, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Reds: INF Jonathan India was scratched from the lineup to allow for a planned recovery day after playing in four consecutive games since returning from the injured list Monday. He missed nine games earlier this month due to a strained right hamstring. ... RHP Luis Castillo (right shoulder strain) made his second rehabilitation appearance on Friday night for Triple-A Louisville. He’s scheduled to make another rehab start for Louisville on Wednesday.
Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers missed a fourth consecutive game since being scratched from Wednesday’s game at Philadelphia due to back soreness. The team remains hopeful that Rodgers will avoid a stay on the injured list.
UP NEXT
Reds LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-3, 10.91 ERA) is slated to start Sunday’s series finale against Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 6.16 ERA).
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, right, follows the flight of his triple to drive in two runs as Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia, left, looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, right, follows the flight of his triple to drive in two runs as Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia, left, looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, left, gestures to the dugout after hitting a triple to drive in two runs as Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, left, gestures to the dugout after hitting a triple to drive in two runs as Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk follows the flight of his single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Overton in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk follows the flight of his single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Overton in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies second baseman Alan Trejo, top, throws over Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas (9) after forcing out Moustakas at second on the front end of a double play hit into by Aramis Garcia in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies second baseman Alan Trejo, top, throws over Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas (9) after forcing out Moustakas at second on the front end of a double play hit into by Aramis Garcia in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, right, follows the flight of his double to drive in two runs off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, right, follows the flight of his double to drive in two runs off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren, left, heads to the dugout as catcher Aramis Garcia looks on after Warren gave up a triple to Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon to allow in two runs in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren, left, heads to the dugout as catcher Aramis Garcia looks on after Warren gave up a triple to Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon to allow in two runs in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard, left, congratulates third baseman Ryan McMahon after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard, left, congratulates third baseman Ryan McMahon after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Dauri Moreta works against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Dauri Moreta works against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Cincinnati Reds' Aramis Garcia follows through with his swing after connecting for a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Cincinnati Reds' Aramis Garcia follows through with his swing after connecting for a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Lucas Sims works against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Lucas Sims works against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski