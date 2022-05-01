Kuhl's strong outing keys Rockies 4-3 win over Reds

Charlie Blackmon added an RBI double in Colorado’s four-run sixth inning. Aramis Garcia also homered for the Reds, who lost their ninth in a row on the road

Naquin homered for the second time this season, driving Kuhl’s first offering of the game the opposite way into the left field bleachers. Kuhl (3-0) retired the next 12 batters he faced before the Reds loaded the bases on three consecutive singles to start the fifth. However, Kuhl limited the damage by inducing a run-scoring double-play grounder from Garcia and getting Jake Fraley to fly out to end the inning.