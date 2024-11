Kraken score twice in 10 seconds, defeat Blue Jackets 5-2

Columbus took an early lead with their own pair of quick goals, as Sean Kuraly and Zachary Aston-Reese scored 22 seconds apart with about six minutes left in the first period. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six in a row.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus dominated the first period, taking a 2-0 lead on 18 shots to Seattle’s six. However, in the second period the Blue Jackets only managed eight shots.

Kraken: Seattle’s scoring came from players who haven’t found the net much. Borgen scored his first goal of the season and Kartye got his second. Tanev has three goals in the past two games after scoring just once in the Kraken’s first 14 games.

Key moment

Seattle looked fairly lifeless falling behind two goals in the first period, but came out with renewed energy in the second. About three minutes into the period Kartye controlled a puck at the top of the crease and got a backhand past Merzlikins to give Seattle its first goal and start the comeback.

Key stat

The Kraken are now 5-0-2 against Columbus all time.

Up next

Columbus returns home against Pittsburgh on Friday. Seattle hosts the Blackhawks on Thursday, the third game of a season-long six-game homestand.

