Kraken score twice in 10 seconds, defeat Blue Jackets 5-2

Seattle Kraken left wing Tye Kartye celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken left wing Tye Kartye celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By DAIMON EKLUND – Associated Press
1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken scored twice in 10 seconds as part of a four-goal second period, coming back from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Tanev scored on a breakaway 7:13 into the second period, and Eeli Tolvanen followed with a power-play goal at 7:23 to give the Kraken the lead. Tye Kartye and Will Borgen also scored for Seattle in the second period. Jared McCann added a late empty-net goal and Joey Daccord had 38 saves.

Columbus took an early lead with their own pair of quick goals, as Sean Kuraly and Zachary Aston-Reese scored 22 seconds apart with about six minutes left in the first period. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six in a row.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus dominated the first period, taking a 2-0 lead on 18 shots to Seattle’s six. However, in the second period the Blue Jackets only managed eight shots.

Kraken: Seattle’s scoring came from players who haven’t found the net much. Borgen scored his first goal of the season and Kartye got his second. Tanev has three goals in the past two games after scoring just once in the Kraken’s first 14 games.

Key moment

Seattle looked fairly lifeless falling behind two goals in the first period, but came out with renewed energy in the second. About three minutes into the period Kartye controlled a puck at the top of the crease and got a backhand past Merzlikins to give Seattle its first goal and start the comeback.

Key stat

The Kraken are now 5-0-2 against Columbus all time.

Up next

Columbus returns home against Pittsburgh on Friday. Seattle hosts the Blackhawks on Thursday, the third game of a season-long six-game homestand.

Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev, third from left, celebrates his goal with left wing Tye Kartye (12) as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Fans cheer as Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Tye Kartye, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins sprays water in the air during a timeout during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann, right, celebrates his empty net goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with center Matty Beniers (10) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. The Kraken won 5-2. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with center Chandler Stephenson (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates, including defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) loses his footing against Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov (10) while vying for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken left wing Tye Kartye, third from left, celebrates his goal with defenseman Adam Larsson, left, as Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24), defenseman Dante Fabbro (15) and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly (7) greets the bench after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly (7) reacts to scoring against Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) as defenseman Will Borgen (3) looks away during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Zachary Aston-Reese react to scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

