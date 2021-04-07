Korpisalo makes 36 saves as Blue Jackets beat Lightning 4-2

“I still want to prove to people and myself that I can play at this level, so I guess getting the goals is the cherry on top,” the 31-year-old Dalpe said. “So now it’s just waking up and trying to be that consistent player I’ve been searching to be my whole career.”

Roslovic, who was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game, got his seventh of the season early in the third when he beat Vasilevskiy after Cam Atkinson forced a turnover and swept the puck out to him from the backboards.

Domi scored on a third-period power play, ripping a shot from the left circle that went in off the near post. Foligno got an empty-netter with 6:30 left, shortly before Tampa Bay got on the board with Colton's shot over Korpisalo's shoulder.

Schenn got the second for Tampa Bay with 19 seconds left.

The Lightning outshot Columbus 38-30 and had a 63-40 edge in shot attempts, with Korpisalo surviving a late 6-on-4 power play.

“When the scoring dries up a little bit you’re looking for answers,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “The big thing is when that happens, you can’t change your game.”

Dalpe said the sixth-place Blue Jackets, despite sliding down the standings in the past couple weeks, shouldn't be counted out with 15 dates left on the regular-season schedule.

“You never know at this time of year, you have a handful of games left, if you can get on a good roll here, get some momentum, a lot can happen,” he said.

JENNER BANGED UP

Versatile Columbus forward Boone Jenner left with 7 1/2 minutes left after getting hit with a hard shot from teammate Patrik Laine.

“Not sure we're going to get good news there,” coach John Tortorella said.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Blue Jackets returned home after a disastrous six-game trip. They were swept by lowly Detroit in a two-game set, split a series at Tampa Bay and dropped two to Carolina. At 15-18-8, Columbus is still only five points out of the fourth playoff spot.

“When you come off a long trip like that, the first one always seems to be a tough game,” Tortorella said. “It gave us some energy. (Korpisalo) was outstanding, giving us a chance.”

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up a two-game series Thursday night.

