Konecny, Tippett propel Flyers over Blue Jackets, 5-3

Konecny recorded his first shorthanded goal in the NHL for the first period's lone goal, turning a Gustav Nyquist turnover in the defensive zone into a scoring chance capped off with a wrister over Tarasov's glove. Konecny would score the eventual game winner early in the third period with his 14th goal of the season, an unassisted breakaway goal off the backhand into the upper right corner.

The Blue Jackets bunched their two goals together midway through the second period to take the lead on Johnson's wrist shot past Hart on a 2-on-1 breakaway. The Flyers answered before the end of the period with Frost adding his 6th goal of the season to tie game less than two minutes after Johnson's goal. Three minutes later, Tippett received a cycle pass from Joel Farabee and whipped it past Tarasov. Tippett would seal the game with 1:19 left with an empty net goal for his 10th of the season.