Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1

Brandon Drury homered to help last-place Cincinnati win back-to-back games for the first time since June 26 in San Francisco and June 28 over the Cubs in Chicago. Senzel had two of the Reds' four hits.

Cincinnati has posted its first three walk-off wins of the season in the last six days.

Tampa Bay had won two straight and five of six after a four-game losing streak.

Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan struck out eight while working six innings of one-run ball. He retired his last 10 batters.

Tampa Bay jumped in front on Ji-Man Choi's RBI single in the third, but that was it for the Rays against Luis Castillo and three relievers.

Castillo struck out eight in seven innings. The right-hander, one of the majors' top trade targets ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline, is 1-0 with a sparkling 0.90 ERA in his last three starts.

Castillo retired 13 of his last 14 batters.

Drury tied the game in the third with his team-high 18th homer, a booming shot to left that glanced off the façade of the upper deck.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said Brandon Lowe (low back discomfort) was “feeling better” after being hit in the head by a pitch in the first plate appearance of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Lowe was taking Friday off.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto missed his fifth straight game with back tightness, but manager David Bell said he is improving and could play this weekend. Votto ran and took batting practice and grounders before the game. ... RHP Alexís Diaz (right biceps tendinitis) was activated from the injured list.

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (3-10, 6.01 ERA) and Rays righty Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.30 ERA) pitch on Saturday. Greene is 0-3 with a 9.42 ERA in his last three starts. Rasmussen is making his second start since coming off the injured list after being sidelined by a left hamstring strain.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin reacts after a balk by Tampa Bay Rays' Jason Adam scored the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Reds won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin reacts after a balk by Tampa Bay Rays' Jason Adam scored the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Reds won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo walks to the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo walks to the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz wears a mask as he watches the team from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz wears a mask as he watches the team from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster