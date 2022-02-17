Koch-affiliated group makes grassroots policy push in Ohio

The Ohio group's idea is to use momentum from the “Buckeye Blueprint” effort to build support for a package of big policy ideas that can improve the state, said state director Donovan O’Neil.

It has settled on four key policy goals, which it describes as: removing barriers to economic opportunity, driving personal options in health care, expanding educational opportunities for all and reforming the criminal justice system. More specifics would be unveiled in December.

O'Neil said the proposals stem from meetings with activists, community leaders, associations, faith leaders and elected officials held around the state since October.

The launch of the group's initiative comes the same day the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission faces a court-imposed deadline for redrawing state legislative districts.

The panel was given until midnight Thursday to pass maps of Ohio's 99 House and 33 Senate districts that meet anti-gerrymandering provisions approved by Ohio voters that aimed to reduce political polarization.