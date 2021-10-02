Koback, defense carry Toledo to 45-7 win over UMass

Koback's first touchdown was a 5-yard burst after Nate Bauer returned an interception 41 yards as Toledo scored 21 points in the last five minutes of the second quarter.

Kobach ended a long drive with an 18-yard score with 1:25 left in the half. Then Dyontae Johnson returned an interception 27 yards and a personal foul set up a 7-yard TD pass from Carter Bradley to Drew Rosi with 49 seconds remaining.