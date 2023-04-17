Knicks' Hart doubtful with ankle sprain for Game 2 vs. Cavs

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Thibodeau said. "Usually with sprains like that, it’s more how you feel the next day. He said he felt fine in the game, so we’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

Hart's injury comes just as the fifth-seeded Knicks were finally back to full strength after both All-Star forward Julius Randle and guard Jalen Brunson missed time late in the regular season with injuries.

Randle came back after missing five games with an ankle sprain to score 19 points in Game 1. Brunson, who overcame foul trouble to score 21 of his 27 in the second half of the opener, sat out 10 games down the stretch with hand and foot injuries.

Hart, who has given the Knicks depth and another scoring option, rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter. Although he was favoring the ankle, Hart made a 3-pointer with 1:49 left — and the 24-second shot clock nearly expired — to put the Knicks back ahead.

The Knicks are 18-8 since acquiring the 28-year-old from Portland on Feb. 8 in exchange for Cam Reddish and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round draft pick.

Hart averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in New York's last 25 regular-season games.

