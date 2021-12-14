Kinsey, Marshall visit Ohio

PERFECT WHEN: The Bobcats are 5-0 when they shoot at least 73.3 percent from the foul line and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Thundering Herd are 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 2-3 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Ohio has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83.2 points while giving up 70.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.8 possessions per game. The fast-paced Thundering Herd have pushed that total to 78.3 possessions per game over their last three games.

