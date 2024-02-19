Kings host the Blue Jackets after Kempe's 2-goal showing

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Los Angeles has a 27-16-10 record overall and a 9-9-6 record on its home ice. The Kings have a +24 scoring differential, with 164 total goals scored and 140 given up.

Columbus has gone 8-12-6 in road games and 17-26-10 overall. The Blue Jackets have an 8-10-5 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime. Kempe scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kempe has 19 goals and 28 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 16 goals and 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has seven goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Blake Lizotte: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.