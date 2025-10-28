Kévin Denkey scores in his first MLS playoff game to give Cincinnati a 1-0 win over Crew

Denkey scored in his first MLS playoff game to give Cincinnati a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Monday night to begin a three-game series
FC Cincinnati forward Ender Echenique celebrates after forward Kévin Denkey scored during the second half of Game 1 in the first round of MLS soccer's Eastern Conference playoffs against the Columbus Crew, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kévin Denkey scored in his first MLS playoff game to give Cincinnati a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Monday night to begin a three-game series.

Cincinnati, which is in the playoffs for the fourth straight season, plays Game 2 at Columbus on Sunday.

Denkey scored in the 78th minute. Ender Echenique sent a cross in front of the goal that was deflected at the back post by Alvas Powell. Denkey settled the loose ball in front of the net and sent it over goalkeeper Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Nine of Denkey's 16 goals this season have been game winners.

Roman Celentano made three saves to earn the clean sheet for Cincinnati.

Schulte made a huge save of Brenner’s strike in the final minute of the first half to keep it scoreless.

