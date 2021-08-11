Kentucky senators split votes on infrastructure measure

Meanwhile, Paul agreed the state has “real infrastructure needs,” but said the measure “is not just about roads and bridges and clean water, it’s step one of the `Green New Deal.’”

“The plan also adds at least $250 billion in new debt,” Paul said in a statement. “Instead of bringing down soaring gas prices, it will push them even higher along with the price of food and other necessities soaring from inflation. This is not the plan Kentucky families need.”

McConnell said the measure would deliver “critical federal resources” to help update highways, bridges and airports, extend broadband and provide clean drinking water to more Kentuckians.

Kentucky also could compete for grant money to help finance major bridge and roads projects.

That could give Kentucky another funding option in long-discussed efforts to build a new bridge across the Ohio River between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. The outdated, heavily traveled Brent Spence Bridge at that crossing has long been a national symbol for advocates pushing for a massive infusion of new federal spending on infrastructure.

Beshear said Tuesday he thinks that project would “absolutely qualify” for the competitive funding.

“And provided that is the case, we can pay for our portion of it in cash,” the governor said at a news conference. “No tolls. We can make it happen for a community that has been waiting for so long."

Also by doing so, more funding would be freed up for crucial transportation projects in western and eastern Kentucky, the governor said.

___

Associated Press Writer Piper Hudspeth Blackburn contributed to this report.