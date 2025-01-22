Kent State wins 83-64 against Toledo

The Rockets (10-8, 4-2) were led by Javan Simmons, who recorded 19 points and seven rebounds. Sonny Wilson added 19 points for Toledo. Sam Lewis also had eight points and two steals.

Kent State took the lead with 17:33 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-30 at halftime, with Medley racking up 14 points. Kent State extended its lead to 59-42 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Davis scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.