Kent State wins 75-57 over Bowling Green

Marcus Johnson led the way for the Falcons (7-13, 2-6) with 21 points and six rebounds. Bowling Green also got 16 points and four steals from Javontae Campbell. Trey Thomas also had nine points.

Kent State took the lead about 6 1/2 minutes into the first half and did not give it up. Davis led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 41-23 at the break. Kent State extended its lead to 58-33 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Davis scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.