Kent State squares up against Xavier

Kent State (0-0) vs. Xavier (1-0)
Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kent State goes up against Xavier in an early season matchup. Xavier is coming off a 63-60 home win over Niagara on Tuesday. Kent State went 15-8 last year.
DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Kent State went 2-1 against schools outside its conference, while Xavier went 7-0 in such games.
