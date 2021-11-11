springfield-news-sun logo
Kent State squares up against Xavier

Kent State pays visit to Xavier in an early season matchup

Kent State (0-0) vs. Xavier (1-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State goes up against Xavier in an early season matchup. Xavier is coming off a 63-60 home win over Niagara on Tuesday. Kent State went 15-8 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Kent State went 2-1 against schools outside its conference, while Xavier went 7-0 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

