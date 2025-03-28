Kent State places football coach Kenni Burns on administrative leave

Kent State did not provide details on why Burns was played on leave.

Kent State is scheduled to begin spring practices this weekend.

Burns has a 1-23 record in two seasons with the Golden Flashes. They were 0-12 last season, the fifth time in school history they had gone winless.

Before arriving at Kent State, Burns was the running backs coach at Minnesota.

