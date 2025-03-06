Kent State hosts Eastern Michigan after Sullinger's 31-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Eastern Michigan after Jalen Sullinger scored 31 points in Kent State's 77-76 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Flashes have gone 10-4 at home. Kent State averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 9-8 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Kent State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Kent State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Sullinger is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Terry is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17 points and 1.6 steals. Da'Sean Nelson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.