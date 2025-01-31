Kent State hosts Akron following Davis' 24-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Akron after VonCameron Davis scored 24 points in Kent State's 75-57 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Golden Flashes have gone 6-3 at home. Kent State is fourth in the MAC in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Cli'Ron Hornbeak paces the Golden Flashes with 6.4 boards.

The Zips are 8-0 in conference games. Akron leads the MAC with 18.4 assists. Tavari Johnson leads the Zips with 4.2.

Kent State's average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Kent State gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 15.9 points for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nate Johnson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Zips. Isaiah Gray is averaging 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.