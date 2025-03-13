Kent State Golden Flashes play the Western Michigan Broncos in MAC Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays in the MAC Tournament against Western Michigan.

The Golden Flashes have gone 11-7 against MAC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Kent State is 8-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Broncos' record in MAC games is 9-9. Western Michigan has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kent State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 72.3 points per game, 4.0 more than the 68.3 Kent State allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Kent State won the last meeting 77-76 on March 5. Jalen Sullinger scored 31 to help lead Kent State to the win, and Chansey Willis Jr. scored 24 points for Western Michigan.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sullinger is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 15.1 points. VonCameron Davis is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Owen Lobsinger averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Willis is shooting 45.7% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.